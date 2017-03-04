Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and GDL Fund (GDL)

Published on March 30, 2018 at 10:22 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Page 1 of 15
Next >>

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL): Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors filed an amended 13D.

You can check out GAMCO Investors’ latest holdings and filings here.

Please follow GAMCO Investors (if you aren’t already doing so) to get real-time email alerts whenever we publish an article about GAMCO Investors or update its stock holdings.

Mario Gabelli
Mario Gabelli
GAMCO Investors

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. I.D. No. 13-40445 0.00%
E3M 0.00%
GAMCO Investors, Inc. I.D. No. 13-400786 0.00%
GGCP, Inc. I.D. No. 13-3056041 0.00%
Associated Capital Group, Inc. I.D. No. 47-3965991 Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) (a) (b) 0.00%
Mario J. Gabelli 0.00%
Mario Gabelli
Mario Gabelli
GAMCO Investors

Page 1 of 15 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 3)
The GDL Fund
(Name of Issuer)
Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (“Series B”)
(Title of Class of Securities)
361570302
(CUSIP Number)
David Goldman
GAMCO Investors, Inc.
One Corporate Center
Rye, New York 10580-1435
(914) 921-5000
 (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
_____________March 26, 2018____________
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box  .
Follow Gdl Fund (NYSE:GDL)
Trade (NYSE:GDL) Now!
Page 1 of 15
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
13D Filing: RA Capital Management and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)13D Filing: Wynnefield Capital and Telos Corp (TLSRP)13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and Ferro Corp (FOE)13D Filing: Highland Capital Management and Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc. (...13D Filing: Casdin Capital and Genmark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.