13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and GDL Fund (GDL)

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL): Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors filed an amended 13D.
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
| Sole Voting Power
| Shared Voting Power
| Sole Dispositive Power
| Shared Dispositive Power
| Aggregate Amount Owned Power
| Percent of Class
|GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. I.D. No. 13-40445
|
|
|
|
|
| 0.00%
|E3M
|
|
|
|
|
| 0.00%
|GAMCO Investors, Inc. I.D. No. 13-400786
|
|
|
|
|
| 0.00%
|GGCP, Inc. I.D. No. 13-3056041
|
|
|
|
|
| 0.00%
|Associated Capital Group, Inc. I.D. No. 47-3965991 Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) (a) (b)
|
|
|
|
|
| 0.00%
|Mario J. Gabelli
|
|
|
|
|
| 0.00%
Page 1 of 15 – SEC Filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 3)
The GDL Fund
(Name of Issuer)
Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (“Series B”)
(Title of Class of Securities)
361570302
(CUSIP Number)
David Goldman
GAMCO Investors, Inc.
One Corporate Center
Rye, New York 10580-1435
(914) 921-5000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
_____________March 26, 2018____________
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .
