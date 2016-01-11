12 Good Excuses for Missing Class to Tell Your Parents

Do you have some good excuses for missing class to tell your parents already prepared? If not, then this article is exactly what you need, and if you do, please help us improve our list with your suggestions.

Teachers always report if you are missing classes, understandably. So there might be two scenarios you will come upon. First is not telling your parents in advance that you are going to miss classes. In that case, you need a good excuse for why teachers reported you. Another option is making a good excuse in advance. Each case needs a good excuse, or, in other words – a lie.

There are many valid reasons to miss school. Of course, the most usual one would be faking sickness. Although it’s the most used one, it is probably the most reliable one. No one wants to force you to go to school if you have diarrhea or the flu, which can be transmitted to others as well.

Other excuses not to go to school besides being sick, need to be thought out very carefully and delivered very self-confidently. So, making excuses is probably not for everyone, especially if you don’t have a good backup. In your teachers’ eyes, there could be many valid reasons for leave or absence from school. These could include family issues, sports activities, etc. The things teachers do not have good insight into. However, these things will not go well with parents.

It is always easier thinking of excuses to stay home from school for teachers than for parents. First, it’s because you might have your parents as proof of your sincerity, and second, it is much easier lying people who don’t know you that well. On the matter of excuses for missing lectures, we might recommend you going through 10 Good Excuses for Missing Class in High School and College, since today we will be focusing on legitimate reasons to miss school to tell your parents.

In order to get some recommendations on good excuses for missing class to tell your parents, as well as excuses for missing school for a day, we went through some advice students already tried out on their parents. So, we got some insights from Girls ask Guys, Yahoo Answers, Quora and KillerMovies. We did find a lot of simple advice there, but, apparently, they worked! So, we picked up some of the most commonly approved excuses.

However, your parents went to school once as well, which means that probably all of these excuses might sound somewhat familiar to them. They might accept them as such, or won’t let you go away with them. Anyway, it’s worth trying some of the good excuses for missing class to tell your parents. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?