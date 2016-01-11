11 NJ Towns with Direct Train to NYC and Best Schools

For all those who seek for peaceful family life, and yet having the urban city hustle within a reach, we have done research on NJ towns with direct train to NYC and best schools. Stay tuned and you’ll see what we have found out.

There are many pros and cons of living in a suburban area or a small city. Of course, there are those who prefer city hustle to a peaceful neighborhood, and then, there are no dilemmas. But, living in a small town near to the metropolis such as NYC has some pros that would take advantage over a life in a big city. General pros of living in NJ are: having more space – both in your living area and in the neighborhood, more parking spaces, less crowding, according to the opinions of people who have experienced living in both areas. On the other side, the cost of living in NY and NJ is more or less the same, both being quite expensive.

Today, we will not discuss all the best places to live outside NYC, because that is a much wider topic, and the suggestions depend mostly on personal preferences, costs of living and many other parameters. But there are some recommendations for the nice suburbs just outside NYC, such as Ardsley, Upper Montclair or Jericho. They also include some of the best NJ suburbs close to NYC, like Highland Park, Haworth or Ridgewood. If traveling to work is your main worry, and you are wondering where to live in New Jersey to commute to Manhattan, take a look at our list of the 10 Best Commuter Towns in NJ to NYC.

In order to see which NJ towns with direct train to NYC and the best schools are optimal for our list, we took both criteria into account, but we ranked the towns according to school ratings as a category of greater importance. So, for the towns with direct lines to NYC, we searched City-data forum and NJFamily. The information on public school rankings for 2018 we found on Niche. And finally, for the opinions that have taken both criteria into account, we looked at Trulia and City-data again.

Since schools are our primary goal now, concerning New Jersey, we found out that Jersey City is a town with the best schools in NJ, where McNair Academic High School is located, which was ranked the No.1 school in New Jersey in 2018. And among the best school districts close to NYC, there is a choice between Jericho Union Free School District, Rye City, New Canaan, Scarsdale Union Free School District, all located in the state of New York. Whereas, the best school districts in NJ included West Windsor-Plainsboro Region, Tenafly Public Schools, Bernards Township School District and Millburn Township School District.

But having in mind only NJ towns with direct trains to NYC and the best schools, we have made a bit different selection. Let’s take a look at it, shall we?