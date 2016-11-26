11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into

It’s never too early to start planning your residency program, and for this reason, in today’s article, we will go through some of the easiest orthodontic residency programs to get into.

First of all, let’s see which are some of the orthodontics residency requirements. Usually, there is a residence form that must be filled in, which can be found at the website of the institute or university you would like to complete your residency. Not to mention, you need to have a great GRE for orthodontic residency as well. You will also need to provide undergraduate and dental school GPA, scores from National Board Exams. In some cases, you would need to provide excellent letters of recommendations, and so on. Definitively a lot of documentation.

GPA, or Graduate Points Averages are very important in the application process. Of course, it is in your interest to have the highest GPA as possible regardless of residency programs. But, concerning orthodontic residency, research has shown that the average GPA for orthodontic postgrads is between 3.44 and 3.8. For foreign students, there are even more requirements, such as TOEFL or some other proof of English proficiency. And, since we are here, you might check some of the Best Dental Residency Programs for Foreign Trained Dentists.

However, having good grades and scores will not be enough to get an orthodontic residency. According to students’ opinions, even though orthodontic is not among the most competitive dental residencies, we have seen it is very hard to get into one such, especially since the number of accepted applicants is very low. Usually, only a few very lucky (and the best) ones get the opportunity to get into the residency program – you really need to be at the top of your class. Also, even being a perfect student, you would (in most cases) need to pay a ton of money for each year of the residency.

But, as this is not a guide on how to get into orthodontic residency, and rather which one is easiest to get into, we did some research on this matter. We went through a list of accredited orthodontic programs in the US and Canada, where we got some valuable info on the number of accepted residents, duration of the program, and tuition fees. So, according to all previously said, these were the most important factors by which we ranked the easiest orthodontic residency programs to get into. We weren’t able to gather information on how many applicants each university usually has and then to really see which is the easiest when you take into account the number of applicants and the number of accepted residents, so we had to only rely on the number of residents. In case of a tie (when two or more universities accept the same number of residents), we would rank them by the height of the fees. Interestingly, it turned out the higher the fees the easier to get in, because with the higher fees there are fewer applicants. Of course, to those who are not able to pay the higher fees, this criterion won’t work, but this is the list of the easiest orthodontic residency programs to get into and not the most affordable ones. So let’s take a look at them.

But nevertheless, take a look at some of the easier orthodontic residency programs to get into we have picked out for you.