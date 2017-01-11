Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists-News

10 Real Life Human Trafficking Examples and Stories

Published on March 1, 2019 at 12:07 am by Bojana Petković in Lists,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 11
Next >>

The reasons why you have chosen to read about real life human trafficking examples and stories may differ, but your reactions upon finishing the article will be the same. You are bound to feel appalled, disgusted, and utterly speechless.

How common is human trafficking? More than you are willing to realize. This is not a type of crime which can be said to be characteristic of certain countries, depending on their economic state or whether they are at war, for example. Human trafficking is happening literally everywhere, even in the most developed and most powerful countries in the world (just take a look at our articles about 12 top states for human trafficking in 2018 and  16 top US cities for human trafficking in 2019). As far as we know, the horror could be taking place right next door, in your neighborhood (as you will be able to read about the neighbors from hell in one of the stories). Therefore, if the question is how many countries are affected by human trafficking, the answer would be: all of them. According to the World Economic Forum Report and their analysis, certain areas of the world are less likely to deal with human trafficking. Judging by the looks of the map they have drawn, it makes one wonder if human trafficking even happens in the UK. As you shall see from our stories, it does and it is just as horrible as in any other country. What country has the most human trafficking? Unfortunately, the competition is more than fierce, and based on a 2018 report by the U.S. State Department, it is Belarus, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Russia that are at the very top of violating human freedom in this way.

10 Real Life Human Trafficking Examples and Stories

Yupa Watchanakit/Shutterstock.com

In our selection of real stories of human trafficking survivors, we have mainly focused on sex trafficking, though it has to be mentioned that human trafficking, aka modern slavery, also refers to other types of imprisonment and abuse. However, there is a tendency to associate human trafficking with sexual abuse above all, so these human trafficking detailed stories are told by sex trafficking victims. Speaking of tendencies, women and girls are more common victims compared to the opposite sex, but we have also included a story from a male survivor. They are especially challenged by society, as the traditional masculine role simply excludes the possibility of a man or a boy suffering from sexual abuse. What is more, even in police raids the victims are usually observed as pimps at first glance. As well as that, in order to deal with the prejudices, you will be able to read about trafficking in the adult entertainment industry (yes, not all actors are performing willingly).

The data we have gathered for real life human trafficking stories came from various sources, including the Telegraph, the Guardian and Global Citizen. They are given in random order, though we must admit the first place belongs to a story which is peculiar in a way that the abusers were some of the most powerful European politicians, and even of royal origin.

Finally, prepare to read about the unfortunate destinies and miraculous escapes in our list of 10 real life human trafficking examples and stories.

Page 1 of 11
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
15 Cheapest Accelerated Nursing Programs in NY and America10 Easiest African Countries to Get Laid5 Most Adulterous Countries in Africa11 Best Countries to Find a Virgin Wife17 Most Unfriendly Countries in the World in 201915 Witty Tinder Bio Examples (Male)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.