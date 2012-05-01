Companies 0 See All
Lists

10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own

Published on November 18, 2019 at 2:50 pm by Neha Gupta in Lists
You are probably here because you probably don’t know how to play any musical instruments and so you are looking for the easiest instruments for adults to learn on your own. This means that you may have always wanted to learn how to play an instrument but you never did for reasons such as lack of opportunity. Perhaps you do know how to play one or more instruments but you want to add some more to your list of abilities. Not to worry though, because there is still time for you to gain some music skills.

Music is an art form for some, it is a hobby to others and it is a way of life to many. It is so powerful that companies such as Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) have built hugely successful businesses through music. Sony Corporation’s Sony Music division generates nearly $1 billion per quarter (about $200 million of this figure is physical sales). Deals worth millions have been made in the music industry. Unfortunately, there aren’t any pure play musical instruments stocks left in the stock market. A private equity firm known as Kohlberg & Company acquired the last publicly traded musical instrument company, Steinway Musical Instruments (LVB), for more than $400 million. Steinway is based in Massachusetts and it manufactures musical instruments.

If you do not wish to have a career in music, it is still a good idea to learn how to play at least one instrument. There is a sense of accomplishment that comes with such skills. You never know when such skills might come in handy, such as a situation where you can impress or entertain your friends.

Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance. In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters, and other sources. You can download a free issue of our monthly newsletter here to see one of our current recommendations that’s already up 90% over the last 12 months, but still have a ton of upside potential left. Alternatively, you can see the latest list of the 5 stocks hedge funds are buying like crazy.

We also compile lists like the safest bottled water brands in 2019 and lowest tar and nicotine cigarette brands in 2019 to broaden our horizon and identify emerging trends in advance. Take a look at our latest list of the 10 easiest instruments that adult can learn on their own:

We compiled this list of instruments that are easy for beginners, especially adults by researching several posts such as Mompox and takelessons.com. Usually, the best time to start learning an instrument is when you are young. This is important if learning a particular instrument is rather difficult so that you have time to master the art of playing that instrument as you grow. The problem with learning an instrument when you are already grown is that you will often not have time. However, these instruments do not necessarily require a lot of effort or time investment. A few minutes of practice a day will do the trick. These instruments are also relatively inexpensive.

  1. The Clarinet

If you are interested in playing music through a wind instrument, then perhaps this might be the one for you. At first glance, it might look like an expensive piece of kit but do not let its looks intimidate you. It is not as expensive as you might think and it sounds really good. Also, playing the clarinet is quite easy especially when you grasp the basics. It is also very portable which means that you can carry it with you and practice when you have some time to spare.

clarinet-86157_1920

