8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019

Published on October 13, 2019 at 10:28 pm by Sieni Kimalainen in Lists
For those looking for a milder taste and lighter effect of a cigarette, we prepared a list of lowest tar and nicotine cigarette brands in 2019.

Let’s start off with some crude facts. A cigarette consists of around 600 ingredients, which contain more than 7000 chemicals, of which 4,000 to 5,000 are harmful. Tar and nicotine are only two of those, beside toluene, carbon monoxide, cadmium, arsenic, methane, butane, methanol, hydrogen cyanide and so on. Around 60 of them are proven to cause cancer.

These facts have surely made some of the smokers quit their habit. Indeed, cigarette smoking trends have been declining in the past period. The data provided by the American Lung Association has shown that smoking rates among adults have fallen from more than 67% in the period from 1965 to 2017. As for youth, the rate is slightly higher, being 68% for the same period.

So, after all this, considering which brand of cigarettes is the least harmful, we would not get a long list. Actually, the answer would be – none. There are simply no safe cigarettes. Even “light” and “all natural” might sound attractive and healthier, but they are not. They all contain harmful substances that we have mentioned. According to Cancer org., there is no type of cigarette proven to be harmless.

However, a lot of people would look for low tar and nicotine cigarettes in search for a healthier solution. But, why tar and nicotine in particular? Tar is a sticky black substance visible to the naked eye, so you can actually see what is causing the damage firsthand. Around 70% of tar from a cigarette ends up in the smoker’s lungs, which is a nasty figure, having in mind that this substance is one of the cancer causing chemicals in the cigarette. As for nicotine, a chemical found in tobacco plant, this one is responsible for cigarette addiction. Giving up nicotine is as heavy as giving up heroin, Medical News Today explains.

This is why in today’s article we will be focusing on tar and nicotine among all other harmful chemicals. This required looking for categories such as tar and nicotine content of cigarettes, low tar cigarettes list, and 0.1 mg nicotine cigarettes. So, in order to provide a decent list of lowest tar and nicotine cigarette brands for 2019 we looked up at some online cigarette selling providers, such as Kiwicigs. We also went through the lists of low tar and nicotine cigarettes provided by SmokeEnders Online, which was published back in 2012, so we checked and compared this info with the contemporary data from the cigarette producing companies’ websites. When talking about the previous period, if you would like to see what the situation on this issue was some years ago, you can take a look at 7 Cigarette Brands with Lowest Tar and Nicotine for 2017. Finally, as our ranking comparable, we have also taken into account tobacco brand preferences for US for 2017.

We are an investment website. Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching 40000 within a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We also screen for promising stock ideas by running unconventional lists like this one. Companies that focus on environment, social, and governance tend to outperform the market. This is called ESG investing.

Ever since light cigarettes became popular, big cigarette companies happily joined the race in producing and advertising the lightest product possible. So, looking at the Marlboro nicotine content chart, for example, we can find a range of values for nicotine, from 18mg, and coming as low as 0.1mg. Marlboro, of course, isn’t the only brand offering such a variety of ranges of tar and nicotine values. What is the lowest tar and nicotine cigarette on the market? Let’s take a look.

