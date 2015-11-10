10 Countries with the Most Mass Shootings in the World

Here we present to you some of the countries with the most mass shootings in the world.

But first, what is considered to be a mass shooting? Obviously, it involves the death of multiple victims, and the criterion is relative. FBI, for example, defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four persons were killed.

Some mass shootings are so brutal in the number of victims and the place where they occurred, like some of the mass shootings in Europe, for example, the 2015 Paris shootings or Norway mass shooting by Anders Breivik in 2011. And you can check the 15 Biggest Mass Shootings in the World to see more examples of these. But we are here to see some mass shooting statistics in general.

Of the most brutal are probably school shootings, on the list of school shootings by country, the US surely comes to the first place. Also, the US being at the top of world’s mass shooting by percentage (33%) compared to the population percentage it covers (5%), there is a variety of shocking stories, some of them listed on 13 Largest Deadliest Mass Shootings in US History.

Our research was focused on more recent studies that focused on countries with the most mass shootings in the world rather than shootings per capita by country. That is why we have followed the data provided by the Public health watch and on the basis of OECD data in order to obtain mass shooting statistics by country. It is based on all mass shootings that occurred between 1983 and 2013 and shown on the mass shootings by country graph. Therefore, we have presented on our list the percentage of mass shootings for this 30-year period, rather than a one-year comparison for example.

Let’s go through the gloomy list of the countries with the most mass shootings in the world:

8. Switzerland

1.68% of mass shootings

Switzerland is among the top countries with the most mass shootings, but as we have noted in the period from 1983-2013. The last mass shooting in Switzerland occurred in 2001, although it is among the top countries in the world with guns per capita.