Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Will Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 21, 2019 at 12:55 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Since 2006, value stocks (IVE vs IVW) have underperformed 11 of the 13 calendar years and when they beat growth, it wasn’t by much. Cumulatively, through this week, it has been a 122% differential (up 52% for value vs up 174% for growth). This appears to be the longest and most severe drought for value investors since data collection began. It will go our way eventually as there are too many people paying far too much for today’s darlings, both public and private. Further, the ten-year yield of 2.5% (pre-tax) isn’t attractive nor is real estate. We believe the value part of the global equity market is the only place to earn solid risk adjusted returns and we believe those returns will be higher than normal,” said Vilas Fund in its Q1 investor letter. We aren’t sure whether value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. That’s why we believe it would be worthwhile to take a look at the hedge fund sentiment on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) in order to identify whether reputable and successful top money managers continue to believe in its potential.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. TRQ was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with TRQ holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TRQ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Matthew Halbower Pentwater Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s check out the key hedge fund action surrounding Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Hedge fund activity in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

At Q2’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 18% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in TRQ a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TRQ Positions

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, SailingStone Capital Partners, managed by MacKenzie B. Davis and Kenneth L. Settles Jr, holds the largest position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ). SailingStone Capital Partners has a $257.5 million position in the stock, comprising 26.5% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Pentwater Capital Management, led by Matthew Halbower, holding a $225.6 million position; 2.4% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism contain David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors, Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management and Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management.

Now, key money managers have jumped into Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) headfirst. Moore Global Investments, managed by Louis Bacon, created the biggest position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ). Moore Global Investments had $1.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners also initiated a $1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ). These stocks are Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH), PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO), 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). All of these stocks’ market caps match TRQ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GSH 1 3864 0
PRO 16 223208 -3
TWOU 14 71032 -5
CWT 12 32352 4
Average 10.75 82614 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $83 million. That figure was $667 million in TRQ’s case. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately TRQ wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TRQ were disappointed as the stock returned -61.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)Hedge Funds Piled Into MongoDB (MDB) At The Wrong TimeHedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By Service Corporation International (SCI...Do Hedge Funds Love Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo &#...Here is What Hedgies Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX)Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Here’s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Dalton Investments’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Groupon Inc (GRPN), Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) & More: Five Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Hedge Fund Bullishness on Metal Stocks Hits 3-Year High Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.