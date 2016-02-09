Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Published on April 25, 2019 at 3:45 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that trq isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a lot of gauges shareholders use to grade their stock investments. Two of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

Gifford Combs - Dalton Investments

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

What does the smart money think about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TRQ over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With TRQ Positions

Among these funds, SailingStone Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), which was worth $434.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Pentwater Capital Management which amassed $250.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Kopernik Global Investors, Luminus Management, and Dalton Investments were also bullish on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few funds that elected to cut their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital sold off the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $6.4 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $1.6 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) but similarly valued. These stocks are Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), and Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TRQ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PLAN 21 442876 21
VAC 26 385657 -6
CHDN 26 475766 0
EGP 7 25033 2
Average 20 332333 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $332 million. That figure was $838 million in TRQ’s case. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately TRQ wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); TRQ investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (...Pabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor LetterHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ?Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Dalton Investments’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) Groupon Inc (GRPN), Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) & More: Five Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Hedge Fund Bullishness on Metal Stocks Hits 3-Year High Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Invest for Kids Chicago: 5 Long Ideas Pitched by Leading Investors Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann Acquired Stakes in These Companies: Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (RDS.A) and More 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.