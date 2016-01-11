Did you ever wonder what female porn stars get paid for different types of scenes? The porn industry is measured in billions of dollars, but do you know who actually earns there the most? Whether you know something about this shameless industry, or not, you can probably guess that female actresses generally earn more. This makes it one of a few businesses which favor the prettier sex in terms of compensation.

As for the porn industry itself, yes, it does make billions, in fact, $95 billion annually, which is as much as Major League, NFL and the NBA altogether.In the end, sex is really much more popular than sports. As a matter of fact, PornHub’s Insight has revealed statistics for 2018, claiming that there were 33.5 billion viewers last year – which equals 92 million visits per day (to illustrate, it is as much as population of Canada, Australia and Poland combined), and it is about 5 billion more than during 2017.

The most searched categories on PornHub in 2018 (concerning scenes that we are interested into today included lesbian, threesome, and anal, and today we will find out what female porn stars get paid for these scenes.

But before we proceed to the list, we must ask – how much porn actors get paid anyway? Generally, as we already stated, male actors get less paid than female. Also, more experienced and popular porn stars get paid more than unknown ones, or beginners. And, how much does it pay to be a porn star on average? Well, it is interesting to note that an average porn star now earns half the amount porn stars earned back in the 2000s. Nowadays, this sum goes between $40,000 and $50,000 annually. Certainly, this would not be the case with the highest paid adult film stars in the world. As for female stars, among the top these days are Jesse Jane, Maria Takagi and Bree Olson, with net worth of $9, $8 and $7 million respectively. But generally speaking, Jenna Jameson is probably the top 1 concerning highest paid porn stars with a net worth of $31 million. Concerning men, the highest paid male porn star is Peter North, with a net worth of $11 million. Well, that is a huge difference there between the average and the top, and male and female stars, on the other hand.

Believe it or not, even the porn industry upgrades. For example, there is a trend, although not a very recent one, which is becoming more popular, and it brings a lot of money as well. It’s called webcamming. In case you never heard of it, webcamming live streaming of nude models who usually talk explicitly about sex. Top webcamming models can earn as much as $100,000 per month. It is, of course, hard getting to the top, but webcamming is becoming more payable it seems.

Concerning today’s topic, it’s better to ask how much porn stars get for one video, which brings us back to the different types of scenes involved in the video. So, accordingly, we will get to know this a little bit later. And the amount of money that porn stars are paid for their work, also depends on the number of scenes porn stars film in a day. According to some interviewed porn stars, the average amount seems to be three to four, but the number gets as high as nine, as was the case with Aubrey Snow, for example.

Now, some time ago we did similar research on Here’s How Much Female Porn Stars Make for Each Type of Scene. This time we decided to find out some updated information on this issue, and look up for more data on several other resources. So, in order to see what female porn stars get paid for different types of scenes, we gathered information from various sources, such as Be a Porn Star, Independent, to name a few.

But, going through different sources we realized that this is not an easy question to answer. They offer more or less the same, but not very much reliable information. We hope to have gathered the most well-grounded ones. So, we recommend taking these amounts with a pinch of salt.

Now, let’s see what female porn stars get paid for different types of scenes: