Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Xerox Holdings (XRX)?

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. XRX shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with XRX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that XRX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge fund activity in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards XRX over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Icahn Capital LP held the most valuable stake in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), which was worth $830.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $258.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Two Sigma Advisors, and Adage Capital Management were also bullish on Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Interestingly, Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management cut the largest investment of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth about $41.7 million in stock, and Kenneth Mario Garschina’s Mason Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $38 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX). We will take a look at Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI), and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). This group of stocks’ market values resemble XRX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position TTM 11 134501 -1 CSL 25 329481 3 MASI 28 350309 -6 BG 31 693472 -4 Average 23.75 376941 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $377 million. That figure was $1379 million in XRX’s case. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately XRX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on XRX were disappointed as the stock returned -14.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

