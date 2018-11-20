Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Under Armour Inc (UA)?

Published on December 2, 2019 at 6:20 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) a splendid stock to buy now? Money managers are taking a bearish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that UA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). UA was in 32 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with UA positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of indicators shareholders can use to value stocks. A duo of the most useful indicators are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

What does smart money think about Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 28 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UA a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

UA_dec2019

Among these funds, Adage Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA), which was worth $334.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Bares Capital Management which amassed $187.3 million worth of shares. Alyeska Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bares Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA), around 5.62% of its portfolio. Chiron Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.84 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UA.

Seeing as Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q4. At the top of the heap, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management cut the largest investment of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $12.9 million in stock. Simon Sadler’s fund, Segantii Capital, also cut its stock, about $10.1 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 6 funds heading into Q4.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA). These stocks are News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS), and Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI). This group of stocks’ market caps match UA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NWSA 30 428964 7
COUP 55 2562874 -2
SBS 11 372148 -1
UI 16 182015 -1
Average 28 886500 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $887 million. That figure was $921 million in UA’s case. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately UA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on UA were disappointed as the stock returned -4.6% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE)Hedge Funds Are Dumping CSX Corporation (CSX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN)Is Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) A Good Stock To Buy ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Under Armour Inc (UA) Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Billionaire Michael Hintze’s and CQS Cayman’s Return, AUM, and New Holdings Electro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks Are Surging Market Movers Today: Chegg Inc (CHGG), Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY), Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN), and More 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras 10 Most Profitable Airlines In The World: 2019 Rankings 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.