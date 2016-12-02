Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)?

Published on October 26, 2019 at 10:29 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) a superb investment right now? Investors who are in the know are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that SFM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

SFM_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

How are hedge funds trading Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 5% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SFM over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The largest stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $112.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Impax Asset Management with a $34.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Winton Capital Management, and Millennium Management.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Gotham Asset Management, managed by Joel Greenblatt, created the most valuable position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM). Gotham Asset Management had $7.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp also made a $1.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM). We will take a look at ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to SFM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ESE 4 2864 -3
NEO 17 92899 2
HSC 18 137306 -1
FELE 14 224900 -1
Average 13.25 114492 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $114 million. That figure was $259 million in SFM’s case. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SFM, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Hedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainMacquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Citadel LLC, Elliott Management, Square, Inc. (SQ), Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS), and More Here’s Why Traders Are Buzzing About Sprouts Farmers Market, Transocean, Mobileye, and More Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Smart Money Is Piling Into These Growth Stocks Top-Tier Executives at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) and Two Other Companies Are Piling Up Shares; Noteworthy Insider Trading at Other Companies 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.