Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into QEP Resources Inc (QEP) ?

Published on May 2, 2019 at 3:53 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Is QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Hedge funds are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that QEP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. QEP was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with QEP holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are tons of signals stock market investors use to assess publicly traded companies. Two of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outpace the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

Didric Cederholm Lion Point Capital

Let’s go over the new hedge fund action encompassing QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

What does the smart money think about QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in QEP over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

QEP_apr2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Elliott Management, managed by Paul Singer, holds the biggest position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP). Elliott Management has a $65.9 million position in the stock, comprising 0.5% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $44.3 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism consist of Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Steven Richman’s East Side Capital (RR Partners) and Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management.

Consequently, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, created the largest position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP). Renaissance Technologies had $5.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Didric Cederholm’s Lion Point also made a $3.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new QEP positions are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, and George McCabe’s Portolan Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP). We will take a look at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK), Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV), Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). This group of stocks’ market values resemble QEP’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CPK 10 34548 1
REV 26 180187 0
EBIX 18 133327 2
SBCF 6 44504 -3
Average 15 98142 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $98 million. That figure was $219 million in QEP’s case. Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on QEP as the stock returned 43.5% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy QEP Resources Inc (QEP)? Is QEP Resources Inc (QEP) A Good Stock To Buy? Short Interest Jumped Big Time In These 5 Stocks This Month Billionaire Rob Citrone Loads Up On Energy Stocks Jefferies’ Parent Company and Two Other Stocks See Insiders Pile up Shares Why Are Traders Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Wednesday? QEP Resources Inc (QEP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.