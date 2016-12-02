Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CareDx, Inc. (CDNA)?

Published on October 26, 2019 at 12:48 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CDNA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). CDNA was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with CDNA holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Samuel Isaly Orbimed Advisors

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

How are hedge funds trading CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -4% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CDNA over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CDNA Positions

Among these funds, OrbiMed Advisors held the most valuable stake in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), which was worth $29.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Driehaus Capital which amassed $27.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of funds who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the second quarter. Interestingly, Brian Sheehy’s Iszo Capital dumped the largest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $10.3 million in stock. Josh Goldberg’s fund, G2 Investment Partners Management, also cut its stock, about $1.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA). These stocks are Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR), Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), and Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CDNA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TR 13 93488 -3
HTLD 13 29892 -1
EPC 25 215610 6
RCII 18 415518 -3
Average 17.25 188627 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $189 million. That figure was $170 million in CDNA’s case. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CDNA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CDNA were disappointed as the stock returned -37.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartPBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Do Hedge Funds Love CareDx, Inc. (CDNA)? Market Movers Today: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), New York & Company, Inc. (NWY), Geron Corporation (GERN), and More 13G Filing: Fastpartner AB and Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) 13G Filing: Midroc Invest AB and Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Loads of Insider Selling at Red Hat Inc. (RHT) and Argan Inc. (AGX), Plus 3 Other Notable Insider Moves 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.