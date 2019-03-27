Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)?

Published on March 28, 2019 at 7:49 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the fourth-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP).

Is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) an attractive investment right now? Money managers are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 10 lately. Even though our calculations also showed that CP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stock is at an all time high.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts hone in on the moguls of this club, approximately 750 funds. These money managers oversee the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tailing their first-class investments, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Andreas Halvorsen

Let’s take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP).

Hedge fund activity in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

At Q4’s end, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 33% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 25 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CP a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge founds with CP Positions

Among these funds, Lone Pine Capital held the most valuable stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), which was worth $615.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Egerton Capital Limited which amassed $557.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Viking Global were also bullish on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, assembled the most outsized position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP). Viking Global had $84.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joseph Samuels’s Islet Management also initiated a $71 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Mark Kingdon’s Kingdon Capital, and Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI), and PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SIRI 21 1145420 -3
PDD 20 180528 -1
TRI 19 191623 -5
PPG 19 820414 -3
Average 19.75 584496 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $584 million. That figure was $2103 million in CP’s case. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) is the least popular one with only 19 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CP, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 15.6% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)? 10 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold Analysts Chime in on Corning, Quest Diagnostics, Canadian Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and More Legendary Railroad Executive Offloads Huge Amount of Shares After Announcing Decision to Retire from Canadian Pacific Railway, Plus Other Insider Trading Hedge Funds Are Betting On Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (CP) Billionaire Bill Ackman’s Letter to Investors: Comments on New Stake in Chipotle, Restaurant Brands International, Mondelez & More 5 Best Large-Caps To Buy According To This Billionaire Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.