Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW)?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 10:44 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the second quarter. We get to see hedge funds’ thoughts towards the market and individual stocks by aggregating their quarterly portfolio movements and reading their investor letters. In this article, we will particularly take a look at what hedge funds think about SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that FLOW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are numerous formulas shareholders have at their disposal to grade publicly traded companies. A couple of the most under-the-radar formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a significant amount (see the details here).

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the key hedge fund action surrounding SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

What have hedge funds been doing with SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in FLOW a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with FLOW Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, holds the number one position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW). Impax Asset Management has a $77.6 million position in the stock, comprising 1% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Diamond Hill Capital, managed by Ric Dillon, which holds a $46.2 million position; the fund has 0.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that are bullish consist of D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Peter Schliemann’s Rutabaga Capital Management and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Because SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedgies who sold off their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management sold off the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $5.8 million in stock. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s fund, Marshall Wace LLP, also cut its stock, about $3.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW). We will take a look at Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN), Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX), and WestAmerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to FLOW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CISN 21 102631 4
SAIA 9 63027 -5
ALEX 10 24038 5
WABC 10 19455 4
Average 12.5 52288 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $52 million. That figure was $181 million in FLOW’s case. Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately FLOW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on FLOW were disappointed as the stock returned -5.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Should You Buy SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)? What Hedge Funds Thought Of These Q3 IPOs 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.