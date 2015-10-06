Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Betting On Unifi, Inc. (UFI)?

Published on November 7, 2019 at 6:19 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Is Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors are taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that UFI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Hedge fund activity in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UFI over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

UFI_oct2019

The largest stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was held by Impala Asset Management, which reported holding $28.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by ValueAct Capital with a $23.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, created the largest position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Millennium Management had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). We will take a look at Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR), Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS), Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). All of these stocks’ market caps match UFI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AVDR 8 102003 -5
LAWS 5 15089 1
SMMF 2 8578 0
TNK 12 24981 0
Average 6.75 37663 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $38 million. That figure was $69 million in UFI’s case. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on UFI as the stock returned 20.6% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)?...Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)?Is Timkensteel Corporation (TMST) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Unifi, Inc. (UFI) A Good Stock To Buy ? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Hedge Funds Are Buying Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Snow Park Capital, Cyrus Capital Partners, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), Corvus Gold Inc (CORVF), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Rob Citrone, Facebook, Inc. (FB), Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Elliot Management, Alan Howard, Transocean LTD (RIG), WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Starboard Value, Zendesk Inc (ZEN), CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC), and More 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick 8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.