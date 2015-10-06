Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Betting On Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)?

Published on March 27, 2019 at 6:55 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has experienced an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. EPD was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with EPD positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EPD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most traders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, We choose to focus on the leaders of this club, about 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people handle the lion’s share of the smart money’s total capital, and by observing their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed many investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Charles Davidson - Wexford Capital

We’re going to go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

What have hedge funds been doing with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EPD over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

EPD_mar2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), with a stake worth $123.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Zimmer Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $116.4 million. Wexford Capital, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Osterweis Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Everett Capital Advisors, managed by Kelly Hampaul, established the most valuable position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Everett Capital Advisors had $10.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital also made a $10.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new EPD positions are George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Thiru Ramakrishnan’s TVR Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) but similarly valued. These stocks are Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to EPD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SHPG 63 5318274 -5
KHC 33 14561980 -4
CSX 50 5423861 -4
SPG 26 724139 1
Average 43 6507064 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 43 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $6507 million. That figure was $415 million in EPD’s case. Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is even less popular than SPG. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on EPD, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 16.2% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Joseph Edelman, Accipiter Capital, EntreMed, Inc. (CASI), WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), and More Wexford Capital: Joseph Jacobs, Charles Davidson, Private Equity, Energy and Real Estate Investments 5 Fairly Valued MLPs: Is The Dilution Worth The Yield And How Do You Value Them? More and More Hedge Funds Love Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): How Safe Is This High-Yield MLP’s Distribution? Four Companies Rewarding Shareholders with a Raise Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.