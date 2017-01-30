Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Wedgewood Expects Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) to “Produce Above-Market Growth”

Published on February 10, 2019 at 6:38 am by M.Nadeem in News
Share Tweet Share Email

Missouri-based investment firm Wedgewood Partners said in its Q4 investor letter – you can download a copy here – that Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) could produce above-market growth, despite trading well below a marker multiple. The San Francisco, Calif.-based bank and brokerage firm performed poorly on the share market in 2018, with the share price tumbling over 19%. Let’s take a look at Wedgewood’s thoughts about Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab reported +19% net revenue growth, combined with continued disciplined expense management, trailing 12-month overhead expenses as a percent of client assets fell to just 15.9 bps, which helped drive +55% growth in earnings per share in their most recent quarter.

The stock performed poorly, however, as global equity markets fell, investors assumed more conservative future growth in revenue from a reduced asset base. We think volatility related to Schwab’s core asset management revenues has been somewhat offset by the rapid expansion of its banking subsidiary.

Over the past several years, Schwab has done a good job executing low-risk strategies with its bank balance sheet, which have yielded outsized returns and should serve to offset some of the revenue volatility seen in prior periods of market turbulence. Though in the short-term, interest rates appear to have peaked, we think the Company still has some opportunity to expand its net interest margin.

Along with continued prudent expense management and excess capital to deploy, we expect Charles Schwab to produce above-market growth, despite trading well below a market multiple.

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

Since the beginning of this year, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has been performing well on the stock market. The company’s stock is up 7.65% year-to-date. Over the last 30-day period, SCHW has moved up 2.12%. For SCHW which is trading at $44.76, analysts polled by FactSet has a consensus target price is $52.18 and a consensus rating of ‘OVERWEIGHT’.

Now let’s look at what hedge funds are thinking about Charles Schwab. Our database shows that 53 funds held SCHW in their portfolios as of the end of the third quarter of 2018. That compares to 40 funds as of the end of the second quarter.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW): Wedgewood Loves This Finance StockCharles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW): Here’s Why RiverPark Loves ItHedge Fund News: Ray Dalio, Andrew Hall & Highland Capital Management

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.