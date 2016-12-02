Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): Hedge Funds Are Selling, But Sentiment Still Very Bullish

Published on October 26, 2019 at 9:32 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article we look at what those investors think of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that URBN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are dozens of methods stock traders can use to grade stocks. A pair of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

URBN_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the new hedge fund action regarding Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in URBN a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Lee Ainslie MAVERICK CAPITAL

The largest stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $95.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Bridgewater Associates with a $25.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and Gotham Asset Management.

Due to the fact that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. At the top of the heap, Renaissance Technologies said goodbye to the biggest position of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $71.4 million in stock, and Robert Bishop’s Impala Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $6.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to URBN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ARCE 9 49379 -2
ADNT 18 570678 -5
LCII 10 77218 2
WSFS 15 164450 -5
Average 13 215431 -2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $215 million. That figure was $207 million in URBN’s case. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on URBN as the stock returned 23.5% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartPBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?Hedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Again

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Why These Stocks Are On The Move Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds’ Favorite Apparel Stocks; Nike (NKE) Beaten for the Top Spot Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, John Khoury, Paul Singer, Achaogen Inc (AKAO), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), and More 10 Most Conservative Companies in America 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.