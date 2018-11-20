Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 4:34 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The first quarter was a breeze as Powell pivoted, and China seemed eager to reach a deal with Trump. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 delivered very strong gains as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, outperforming the large-cap stocks slightly during the first quarter. Unfortunately sentiment shifted in May as this time China pivoted and Trump put more pressure on China by increasing tariffs. Hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks performed spectacularly in this volatile environment. These stocks delivered a total gain of 18.7% through May 30th, vs. a gain of 12.1% for the S&P 500 ETF. In this article we will look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Is Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) a safe investment now? The best stock pickers are becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that URBN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. URBN was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with URBN holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Keidan of Buckingham Capital

We’re going to go over the key hedge fund action regarding Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in URBN over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

URBN_june2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, holds the most valuable position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). AQR Capital Management has a $133.2 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies, with a $71.4 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates.

Due to the fact that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedgies who sold off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors dumped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $22.8 million in stock, and Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $11.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). We will take a look at Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS), and Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble URBN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FIVN 25 524383 -3
ALRM 16 218728 1
UFS 19 178842 -6
MRCY 15 58014 9
Average 18.75 244992 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $245 million. That figure was $415 million in URBN’s case. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately URBN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on URBN were disappointed as the stock returned -23.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Why These Stocks Are On The Move Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds’ Favorite Apparel Stocks; Nike (NKE) Beaten for the Top Spot Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, John Khoury, Paul Singer, Achaogen Inc (AKAO), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), and More 10 Most Conservative Companies in America 21 Cheapest Online Shopping Sites With Free Shipping 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.