Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists

Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019

Published on November 27, 2019 at 9:06 am by Neha Gupta in Lists
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 5
Next >>

If you are looking for the best smartphones with removable batteries in 2019, you aren’t alone. Smartphones with removable batteries are quickly becoming extinct despite the convenience they offer, but there are still a few of them remaining, and that is why we made this list so that you know the best smartphones with removable battery especially in 2019.

A few years ago, every phone that came off the production line of its own product line began with a removable battery. However, that has gradually changed over time, and now almost every smartphone manufacturer makes smartphones with in-built non-removable batteries. This trend is mainly fueled by the push for things like water resistance. Fortunately, there are still some phones with a removable battery that you can again purchase in 2019 if you prefer that kind of flexibility.

It is easy to see why one would still want smartphones with removable batteries in this day and age. You can easily carry a charged backup battery, which you can use when the main one gets depleted. However, manufacturers have been offering phones with big battery capacity to reduce the need for regular charging.

Some companies have not used removable batteries for a long time. For example, it is hard to find a Xiaomi removable battery unless you look for older phones like the Redmi 2 and the Redmi Note 2. The same case applies for Blu phones with removable batteries like the Blu Studio Mini released in 2014. Even major companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Samsung, Huawei and many others have been building smartphones with non-removable batteries.

So what does it actually take to make it into the list of the top 5 smartphones with removable batteries? Well for starters there is a long list of devices that are made with removable batteries. However, we are only after the best ones, which means that we have to also focus on their spec list. The more recent the smartphones, the more likely they are to have superior features than those released in previous years. This is why we had a particular focus on the latest releases.

We also consulted similar lists published on Android Authority and joyofandroid.com but then we also improved on our list by looking up devices that may have been released after the two publications. We also used the popular GSM Arena website to crosscheck devices based on their year of release and also their features. We were on the lookout for the highest specs that we could get in the smartphones with removable batteries and so our focus was also on things like the RAM, processor, camera and storage. The higher the specs, the higher the device ranked.

Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance. In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources. Our latest short recommendation lost 50% of its value within a week of our recommendation. You can download a free issue of our monthly newsletter here to see one of our current long recommendations that’s already up 90% over the last 12 months, but still, have a ton of upside potential left. Alternatively, you can see the latest list of the 5 stocks hedge funds are buying like crazy.

We also compile lists like 6 smartphones with wireless charging and the 10 best smartphones with a fingerprint sensor. The lists broaden our horizons and identify emerging trends in advance. Take a look at our latest list of the top 5 best smartphones with removable batteries in 2019:

#5 The Motorola Moto E6 Play

Technically this phone is not a 2019 phone because it will be released in January 2020, which is very soon. However, it joins this list because it is one of the upcoming phones with a removable battery, which means it will have updated features such as the other smartphones on this list. For example, it is expected to have a removable battery, a Mediatek MT6739 quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. It will also come with a headphone jack, which is an excellent news for purists, and it will also have an expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

Motorola Moto E6 Play

Page 1 of 5
Next >>

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)?Is WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Still Crazy About Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX...Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)?Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.