Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019

If you are looking for the best smartphones with removable batteries in 2019, you aren’t alone. Smartphones with removable batteries are quickly becoming extinct despite the convenience they offer, but there are still a few of them remaining, and that is why we made this list so that you know the best smartphones with removable battery especially in 2019.

A few years ago, every phone that came off the production line of its own product line began with a removable battery. However, that has gradually changed over time, and now almost every smartphone manufacturer makes smartphones with in-built non-removable batteries. This trend is mainly fueled by the push for things like water resistance. Fortunately, there are still some phones with a removable battery that you can again purchase in 2019 if you prefer that kind of flexibility.

It is easy to see why one would still want smartphones with removable batteries in this day and age. You can easily carry a charged backup battery, which you can use when the main one gets depleted. However, manufacturers have been offering phones with big battery capacity to reduce the need for regular charging.

Some companies have not used removable batteries for a long time. For example, it is hard to find a Xiaomi removable battery unless you look for older phones like the Redmi 2 and the Redmi Note 2. The same case applies for Blu phones with removable batteries like the Blu Studio Mini released in 2014. Even major companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Samsung, Huawei and many others have been building smartphones with non-removable batteries.

So what does it actually take to make it into the list of the top 5 smartphones with removable batteries? Well for starters there is a long list of devices that are made with removable batteries. However, we are only after the best ones, which means that we have to also focus on their spec list. The more recent the smartphones, the more likely they are to have superior features than those released in previous years. This is why we had a particular focus on the latest releases.

We also consulted similar lists published on Android Authority and joyofandroid.com but then we also improved on our list by looking up devices that may have been released after the two publications. We also used the popular GSM Arena website to crosscheck devices based on their year of release and also their features. We were on the lookout for the highest specs that we could get in the smartphones with removable batteries and so our focus was also on things like the RAM, processor, camera and storage. The higher the specs, the higher the device ranked.

Take a look at our latest list of the top 5 best smartphones with removable batteries in 2019:

#5 The Motorola Moto E6 Play

Technically this phone is not a 2019 phone because it will be released in January 2020, which is very soon. However, it joins this list because it is one of the upcoming phones with a removable battery, which means it will have updated features such as the other smartphones on this list. For example, it is expected to have a removable battery, a Mediatek MT6739 quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. It will also come with a headphone jack, which is an excellent news for purists, and it will also have an expandable storage of up to 256 GB.