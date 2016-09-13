Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

These Hedge Funds Misjudged Telenav Inc (TNAV)

Published on November 6, 2019 at 1:54 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that TNAV isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are several methods stock traders employ to grade publicly traded companies. A duo of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

John Rogers Ariel Investments

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV).

How have hedgies been trading Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TNAV over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TNAV Positions

Among these funds, Nokomis Capital held the most valuable stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV), which was worth $38.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Divisar Capital which amassed $27.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Ariel Investments, Renaissance Technologies, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Algert Coldiron Investors, managed by Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron, established the most outsized position in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV). Algert Coldiron Investors had $0.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mike Vranos’s Ellington also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) but similarly valued. We will take a look at MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT), Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), and MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to TNAV’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MCFT 17 91965 1
MPAA 13 93803 4
ALBO 12 95008 -1
MTC 1 10 1
Average 10.75 70197 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $70 million. That figure was $91 million in TNAV’s case. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately TNAV wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TNAV were disappointed as the stock returned -40.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) ?Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (KLDO) Is Burning These Hedge FundsConcert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Is Burning These Hedge FundsSunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Is Burning These Hedge FundsIs Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) A Good Stock To BuyEinhorn Shorts Netflix, Dislikes Amazon, Disney, and Other Streaming Companies...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Telenav Inc (TNAV)? Steven Baughman and Divisar Capital’s First Activist Target: Telenav Inc. (TNAV) 13D Filing: Nokomis Capital and Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Do Hedge Funds Love Telenav Inc (TNAV)? Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Signs Agreement With Nokomis Capital, Wes Cummins and Brett Hendrickson Appointed to Board Is Telenav Inc (TNAV) A Good Stock To Buy? Activist Push Has Telenav Popping As Fund Seeks Board Seats 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.