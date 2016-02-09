Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Insider Trading-News

The 25 Biggest Insider Purchases in October

Published on November 4, 2018 at 8:02 am by Tim Frederick in Insider Trading,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 25
Next >>

Insider purchases consistently outpaced insider sales during much of October, the first time that has happened over a minimum two-week period since January 2016. With the stock market having one of its worst months since the great recession (the Nasdaq for example, slid by 9% during October, its worst month since November 2008), it’s not surprising that more and more executives were buying cheap shares and hanging on to their discounted ones.

Investors appear to be wary of the possibility that the U.S and global economy has peaked, which could instantly make a lot of stocks look overvalued if growth projections start tapering off. The U.S/China trade war continues to plod along as well, which prompted the IMF to cut its 2019 growth forecasts for both countries in early-October.

Insider trading represents an important gauge of the market’s overall sentiment, as demonstrated by the noteworthy October downtrend when it came to insider selling. Even more importantly, insider trading (namely insider buying) provides valuable insights when it comes to individual companies. Whereas it’s hard to draw conclusions from insider selling of any kind, insider purchases send a clear signal that one or more members of a company’s management team believe shares to be undervalued. And history has shown that stocks which have experienced such insider purchases outperform the market over the following 12-month period.

Alongside our tracking of insider trading activity, we also track the top consensus picks of the best performing hedge funds each quarter and share them exclusively with our newsletter subscribers.

investment, accounting, research, market, marketing, trade, business, funds, report, stock, plan, graph, concept, profit, money, paperwork, forecast, growth, hand, diagram, calculator

Zadorozhnyi Viktor/Shutterstock.com

Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has rewarded its subscribers with INCREDIBLE 107.5% RETURNS since its May 2014 inception! That’s absolutely crushed the S&P 500, by over 40 percentage points! Among the winning picks issued to our subscribers in May was FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), which had its first case of insider buying towards the end of 2017. That stock soared by 26.2% in the ten weeks following the May 16 release of our picks!

Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s impressive performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our new picks will be released later this month; don’t miss out!

Below and on the following pages, we’ve ranked the 25 Biggest Insider Purchases in October, all but one of which topped $100,000 in value. We’ll detail those transactions and check out what may have prompted the insider buying activity in each stock. Note that the list does not include insider purchases made through trading plans or which constitute indirect purchases of stock (usually made through trusts or other investment vehicles). Insider purchases made by large shareholders (often hedge funds which have a seat on the company’s board) likewise aren’t considered.

25. Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Who Bought Shares: President and CEO J. Rick Tonkel Jr.

How Many Shares Were Bought: 10,000 @ $8.79 per share

Date of the Transaction(s): October 3

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) shares fell by over 10% between September 26 and October 2, primarily due to the stock going ex-dividend on September 27, which prompted this insider purchase by the company’s leading executive. Arlington Asset’s shares carry a ridiculous forward yield of 17.84%, despite a 31.8% cut to the company’s quarterly dividend payments in June.

Follow Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)
Trade (NYSE:AI) Now!

Page 1 of 25
Next >>

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Fitbit, Zynga, Jones Energy, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On...Stone House Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHighlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in 2018Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Douglas Braunstein, Carl Icahn, Jana Partners...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Tiger Global...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.