Sprint Corporation (S): Are Hedge Funds Really Bullish About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing more than 730 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of June 28th, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Is Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) a great stock to buy now? Hedge funds are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that S isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). S was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with S positions at the end of the previous quarter.



Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

We're going to review the key hedge fund action encompassing Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

How have hedgies been trading Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 4% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in S a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), with a stake worth $459.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Magnetar Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $154.6 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Farallon Capital, and Paulson & Co were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Alpine Associates, managed by Robert Emil Zoellner, assembled the most outsized position in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Alpine Associates had $35.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michel Massoud’s Melqart Asset Management also initiated a $14.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new S positions are Joshua Nash’s Ulysses Management, Matthew Halbower’s Pentwater Capital Management, and Parvinder Thiara’s Athanor Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) but similarly valued. These stocks are Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to S’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position LRCX 35 1298891 3 RSG 24 635236 -6 NXPI 60 3941899 8 LUV 33 3399759 -2 Average 38 2318946 0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 38 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2319 million. That figure was $957 million in S’s case. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately S wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); S investors were disappointed as the stock returned -6.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

