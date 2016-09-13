Should You Buy Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)?

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that PCYO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge fund activity in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PCYO over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, PAR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO), with a stake worth $63.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing PAR Capital Management was Trigran Investments, which amassed a stake valued at $17.9 million. Royce & Associates, Ariel Investments, and Skylands Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Beddow Capital Management, managed by Ed Beddow and William Tichy, assembled the biggest position in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO). Beddow Capital Management had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO). We will take a look at Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU), Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT), National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH), and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to PCYO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position LCAHU 18 107377 18 HOFT 6 39559 -5 NKSH 3 19391 0 ATLO 3 19037 0 Average 7.5 46341 3.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $46 million. That figure was $88 million in PCYO’s case. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately PCYO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); PCYO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.