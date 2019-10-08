Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Avoid Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)?

Published on October 11, 2019 at 11:34 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ complex research processes to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to find underpriced large-cap stocks by following the hedge funds’ moves.

Is Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) undervalued? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that YUMC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). YUMC was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with YUMC holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

YUMC_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

How have hedgies been trading Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in YUMC over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Kerr Neilson

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), with a stake worth $90 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was GLG Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $58.6 million. AQR Capital Management, Platinum Asset Management, and Driehaus Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there exists a select few money managers who were dropping their positions entirely in the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Mason Hawkins’s Southeastern Asset Management dropped the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $45.5 million in stock, and Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $33.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC). These stocks are Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), and Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS). This group of stocks’ market values match YUMC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
L 21 258588 1
NUE 22 237610 -4
AJG 25 318008 -3
ATUS 45 2879579 -7
Average 28.25 923446 -3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $923 million. That figure was $448 million in YUMC’s case. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately YUMC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); YUMC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid BT Group plc (BT) Like Hedge Funds Did?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE)Is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Hedge Funds Still In Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) ? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC): The Bull Thesis Worth $100,000 Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Keeps Portfolio Largely Unchanged; Made Major Moves in These Stocks 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.