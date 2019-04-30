Should You Avoid United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)?

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Total Return Index returned approximately 26% in 2019 (through November 22nd). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of nearly 35% during the same 11-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Is United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) a buy right now? The smart money is selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that UAL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. UAL was in 46 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 47 hedge funds in our database with UAL positions at the end of the previous quarter.

How are hedge funds trading United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 43 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UAL a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), with a stake worth $1939.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was PAR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $1241.8 million. Altimeter Capital Management, Lansdowne Partners, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cyrus Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), around 26.09% of its portfolio. Altimeter Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 25.49 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UAL.

Seeing as United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners dropped the largest stake of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $79.6 million in stock. Anand Parekh’s fund, Alyeska Investment Group, also dumped its stock, about $64.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), and Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to UAL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position RCL 45 1672773 -1 KKR 41 3227093 5 SYF 43 2375436 -3 VEEV 33 1020379 -2 Average 40.5 2073920 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2074 million. That figure was $7091 million in UAL’s case. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) is the least popular one with only 33 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately UAL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on UAL were disappointed as the stock returned 3.8% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q4.

