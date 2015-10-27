Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Billionaire Leon Cooperman Can’t Stop Talking About How Cheap These 5 Stocks Are

Published on September 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm by Inan Dogan, PhD in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

I listened to Leon Cooperman’s talk at an event hosted by the New York Alternative Investment Roundtable. There were a few members of the media present at the event and they decided that the most interesting part of Cooperman’s talk was his comments regarding the private equity industry. “I think it’s a scam personally” Cooperman said.

“The biggest factor in the success of the private equity in the last decade is the enormous decline in interest rates. That made the exit multiple much higher than the entry multiple. Anybody betting on lower interest rates from here is betting on depression. The odds are very high the interest rates will be going up over the next 5 to 10 years” Cooperman added.

Obviously I didn’t attend this event to report on Cooperman’s private equity comments. I am interested in Cooperman’s market view as well as his best investment ideas. He has been consistently betting on a bull market over the last 10 years and I don’t think he predicted a recession or a bear market at any point over the last 10 years. So, Cooperman is a very reliable recession indicator in my opinion.

Leon Cooperman Omega Advisors

Cooperman estimates that S&P 500 constituents will earn $168 this year and he puts a 17 multiple on that to reach 2890 for the S&P 500 Index. “I think the market is fairly valued. Not overvalued, not undervalued,” he said. He doesn’t think it is appropriate to use a higher multiple because of the ultra-low interest rate environment. He said he was very surprised how abruptly the economy slowed down during the fourth quarter of 2018 “in the face of very small interest rate increase”. This tells him that there is a corporate debt problem and it is getting worse, not better. “We have record high margins and margins tend to mean revert,” Cooperman added.

Cooperman didn’t elaborate on this but it is clearly not a good idea to invest in highly leveraged companies or long-term bond ETFs like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) going forward.

In the current environment Cooperman doesn’t see any alternatives to stocks. He dropped the name of his favorite cheap stock during the talk. He said this stock is trading at only 2 times its 2022 earnings. I will do an in-depth analysis of this stock in the coming issue of our monthly newsletter to see under what assumptions Cooperman sees this stock trading at 2 times earnings. If that’s indeed the case, it can easily be an easy triple from today’s price. Right now we have a promotion going on. You can subscribe to both of our newsletters for only $349/year, a discount of $200. This is the lowest price of the year.

The second stock Cooperman talked about was Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). “I had breakfast yesterday with the CEO of Cigna. The stock is 8 times earnings, buying back 2-3% annually and growing earnings” he said about Cigna. Cigna was the fifth largest position in Omega Advisors’ 13F portfolio at the end of June.

The third stock Cooperman raved about was United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), saying that United Airlines retired 14% of its stock during the last 4 years, earning $12 and trading at only 7 times earnings. United Airlines was the third largest position in Omega’s 13F portfolio.

After the event concluded one of the guests asked him about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) because it is under regulatory scrutiny. Cooperman told him that it is great buying opportunity. Cooperman told him that the government tried to break up Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 20 years ago and the stock declined 20% initially but that proved to be a great buying opportunity as the stock went on to return 900% since then. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the second largest position in Omega’s 13F portfolio. Alphabet is also extremely popular among hedge funds, being one of the 5 most popular stocks (see the 30 most popular hedge fund stocks).

Before Cooperman left the event I asked him about a stock we recently recommended in our monthly newsletter. I am not going to name the stock because it wouldn’t be fair our premium subscribers. Cooperman didn’t have any shares of this stock in his 13F portfolio at the end of June, but he told me that he now has a small position. This means he bought this stock in the last couple of months.

By becoming a subscriber, you can also find out the name of this cheap growth stock.

To summarize, Cooperman thinks the stock market is the only game in town and it is fairly valued. There are a few very cheap stocks that investors can buy. He expects interest rates to go up from these levels, meaning that long-term bond investors will probably see negative returns.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Obus, John Paulson, Elliott Management...Here Is A Groundbreaking Investment Idea For Hedge Fund, Fixed Income and Gold...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: T. Boone Pickens, Leon Cooperman, Starboard...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, John Paulson, Steve Eisman...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, David Tepper, Ray Dalio,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, GMT Capital, Citadel Investment...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Obus, John Paulson, Elliott Management, CQS Cayman LP, Facebook, Inc. (FB), RBB Bancorp (RBB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: T. Boone Pickens, Leon Cooperman, Starboard Value LP, Livermore Partners, Appian Corp (APPN), Meredith Corporation (MDP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, GMT Capital, Citadel Investment Group, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI), Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, John Paulson, Steve Eisman, Elliott Management, Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, David Tepper, Ray Dalio, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO), Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), and More Here Is A Groundbreaking Investment Idea For Hedge Fund, Fixed Income and Gold Investors Crosslink Capital’s Top Stock Picks 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals 12 Countries with the Highest Inflation Rates in the World 15 Funny Bumble Bios for Females
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.