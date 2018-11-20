Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) Burned These Hedge Funds

Published on October 31, 2019 at 2:21 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in 2019 (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 24% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL).

Is SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers are becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SDRL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

SDRL_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL).

How are hedge funds trading SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SDRL over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Crispin Odey

More specifically, Centerbridge Partners was the largest shareholder of SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), with a stake worth $28 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Centerbridge Partners was King Street Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $27.7 million. Odey Asset Management Group, Aristeia Capital, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers who sold off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital dumped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $8.7 million in stock, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $1.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC), AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC), Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to SDRL’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MGIC 3 4820 1
AUDC 11 18594 -3
PRVL 11 292984 11
BBX 15 35360 -1
Average 10 87940 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $88 million. That figure was $122 million in SDRL’s case. BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately SDRL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SDRL were disappointed as the stock returned -49.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden National Corporation (CAC...Hedge Funds Are Buying ArcBest Corp (ARCB)Should You Avoid Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)?Do Hedge Funds Love Genesco Inc. (GCO)?Is W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) Is SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) A Good Stock To Buy? Is SeaDrill Limited (SDRL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) and Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Among Hedge Funds’ Favorite Penny Stocks What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) Rose After $1.4B Contract from ConocoPhillips Why Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Plunged Today 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.