Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT)

Published on May 9, 2019 at 11:24 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. SYBT was in 6 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with SYBT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SYBT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are a large number of methods shareholders can use to value stocks. Some of the most useful methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outpace the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Roger Ibbotson Zebra Capital

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

How have hedgies been trading S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -33% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SYBT over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

SYBT_may2019

The largest stake in S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $6 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $1.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Because S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of hedgies who sold off their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group said goodbye to the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $1.2 million in stock. Richard Driehaus’s fund, Driehaus Capital, also sold off its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). These stocks are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SYBT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CODI 4 3605 0
RVNC 9 27020 -2
APLS 17 171412 3
HRI 27 323111 3
Average 14.25 131287 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $131 million. That figure was $10 million in SYBT’s case. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately SYBT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); SYBT investors were disappointed as the stock returned 3.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&AHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Elliott Management, Nektar Asset Management, Amyris Inc (AMRS), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) and More S.Y. Bancorp News: Massive Insider Trading Might Be Tricky Bank of America Corp (BAC), Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Forget the Mega Banks … Go Smaller to Win in Financials 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.