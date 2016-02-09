Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on March 25, 2019 at 6:06 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we’d like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) lost 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven out of 11 industry groups in the S&P 500 Index were down more than 20% from their 52-week highs at the trough of the stock market crash. The average return of a randomly picked stock in the index was even worse. This means you (or a monkey throwing a dart) have less than an even chance of beating the market by randomly picking a stock. On the other hand, the top 15 most popular S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds not only recouped their Q4 losses but also outperformed the index by more than 3 percentage points. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A).

Is Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS) a buy, sell, or hold? Money managers are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that RDS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are numerous formulas investors can use to size up stocks. A duo of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can trounce the market by a solid margin (see the details here).

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

We’re going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action encompassing Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A).

How are hedge funds trading Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 36 hedge funds with a bullish position in RDS-A a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

RDS_mar2019

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A), which was worth $739.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Pzena Investment Management which amassed $308.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Orbis Investment Management, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) has experienced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of fund managers that slashed their full holdings last quarter. Intriguingly, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital dropped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $454.9 million in stock. Steve Cohen’s fund, Point72 Asset Management, also dumped its stock, about $124.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) but similarly valued. These stocks are Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). This group of stocks’ market valuations match RDS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PFE 59 4674754 1
BAC 99 27370812 -3
UNH 82 6875350 11
VZ 62 1772547 11
Average 75.5 10173366 5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 75.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $10173 million. That figure was $1620 million in RDS-A’s case. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is the least popular one with only 59 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS) is even less popular than PFE. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately RDS-A wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on RDS-A were disappointed as the stock returned 10.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
These Hedge Funds Were Right Betting On Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS...Which is the Most Popular Company Among Hedge Funds?Electron Capital Partner’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Funds Are Snapping Up Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC)Jeffry Gates’ Gates Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsLevin Capital and Other Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? Royal Dutch Shell (RDS): Hedge Fund Ownership Hits 52-Week High BlueCrest Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (RDS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (RDS) Hawkins Capital Slashes Its Top Long-Term Picks Amid First Quarter Struggles Low Oil = Low Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), BP plc (BP) Dividends? Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.