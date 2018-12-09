Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 10, 2018 at 6:35 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Carl Icahn and George Soros think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was in 38 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. DGX has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with DGX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DGX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are tons of formulas shareholders have at their disposal to size up stocks. Two of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can trounce the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Hedge fund activity in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 31% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in DGX at the beginning of this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

DGX_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, holds the biggest position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Marshall Wace LLP has a $164.6 million position in the stock, comprising 1.4% of its 13F portfolio. On Marshall Wace LLP’s heels is Healthcor Management LP, led by Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey, holding a $79.4 million position; the fund has 2.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that hold long positions include John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Polar Capital, managed by Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley, initiated the largest position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Polar Capital had $16.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also made a $9.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DGX positions are Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Vishal Saluja and Pham Quang’s Endurant Capital Management, and Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). These stocks are Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to DGX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VMC 35 1338856 1
INCY 37 3254536 0
ETR 27 1329530 6
LNC 33 1001611 5
Average 33 1731133 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.73 billion. That figure was $649 million in DGX’s case. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is the least popular one with only 27 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpShould You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Analysts Chime in on Corning, Quest Diagnostics, Canadian Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and More More and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Tamarack Capital Management’s Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) Holding Carries It To Strong Q3 Gains Biogen (BIIB) Helped Healthcare Funds Like This One Dominate The Third Quarter Here’s Why Traders are Talking about These Five Stocks Top Picks of Healthcare-focused Asset Manager Run by Former SAC Capital Traders Alere, Caterpillar, and Delta Air Lines Among 5 of the Day’s High Volume Movers The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.