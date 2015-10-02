Node40 Balance, Electroneum, PayPal, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and More from Cryptocurrencies Today

HashChain Technology Cryptocurrency Accounting Software Globally Available (NewsWire.ca)

VANCOUVER, March 5, 2018 /CNW/ – HashChain Technology Inc. (“HashChain” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KASH; OTCQB: HSSHF), who acquired the assets of NODE40, LLC on January 30, 2018, today announced their blockchain accounting software, NODE40 Balance, is expanding its services to meet the needs of global cryptocurrency investors as many countries tighten their tax laws around cryptocurrency transactions. NODE40 Balance is available to cryptocurrency users around the globe. Node40 Balance is a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) that helps cryptocurrency users to meet tax requirements in their respective countries by analyzing the blockchain to retroactively report capital gains and losses for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and DASH.

Here’s Why Ripple Is Soaring Today — and Why the Gains Won’t Last (The Motley Fool)

Ripple (XRP-USD) has been soaring over the weekend. As of 8:30 a.m. EST on Monday morning, the popular cryptocurrency had gained 18% over the past 24 hours. The move reversed a negative trend, bringing Ripple’s XRP coins back to prices not seen since Feb. 25 — a virtual eternity in the ultra-volatile world of cryptocurrency prices. This time, Ripple’s chart is ticking upward on rumors that the dominant Coinbase platform might add support for this digital currency someday soon.

Rich Casino Introduces Ethereum Payment Option (CasinoCityTimes.com)

Rich Casino, the innovative gaming site, is now offering payouts via the Ethereum cryptocurrency. Renowned for its comprehensive library of games and technology standards, Rich Casino’s integration with Ethereum allows it to achieve higher payout and transaction rates. Ethereum is perceived as the fastest cryptocurrency on the market, with an average block time of around 14 seconds, compared to the 10 minutes it takes for bitcoin transactions. Rich Casino’s more than one million global customers are able to play hundreds of top table games and slots from leading developers such as Microgaming, Betsoft and Pragmatic Play. The Curacao-based site is determined to also offer a range of payment services that suit player requirements. “We put a lot of emphasis on customer satisfaction as a core value, and that means allowing people to access their funds however they wish,” said Gwen Adams, Rich Casino spokesperson.

PayPal Files Patent For System To Speed Up Cryptocurrency Transaction Times (CoinTelegraph.com)

U.S.-based payments giant PayPal has filed a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), published on March 1, to increase the speed of cryptocurrency payments. The patent describes an “Expedited Virtual Currency Transaction System”, involving the use of secondary private keys to shorten wait times for transactions between consumers and merchants. The patent’s inventors are listed as Cheng Tian and Sandy Lynn Godsey of San Jose, California, with PayPal Inc. listed as the applicant. According to the patent, PayPal is attempting to solve the problem of slow transaction times for cryptocurrency trades that have led potential crypto users to “instead choose to perform the transaction using traditional payment methods rather than virtual currency:” “Issues like this have slowed the adoption of virtual currencies despite their advantages” the patent states.

Coinbase Hit by Lawsuit Over Alleged Insider Trading (CoinDesk.com)

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has been hit by a class action lawsuit over alleged insider trading during its launch of bitcoin cash. According to a court document dated last Thursday, the case has been brought by Jeffery Berk, representing a group of investors that placed trading orders on Coinbase or its order book trading platform GDAX from Dec. 19-21, 2017. Based on the complaint, the case takes aim at Coinbase’s launch of bitcoin cash (BCH) trading in the same month, with the plaintiffs accusing the company of tipping off insiders ahead of the formal launch. As such, the group accuses the firm of negligence, and is seeking damages, the amount of which will be decided at trial.