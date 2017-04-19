Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Miller Value Partners Likes These Two Stocks; Bearish on One

Published on November 18, 2019 at 6:32 pm by Faizan Farooque in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
"OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) gained 15.2% as they reported 2Q results which beat expectations. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.62 versus $1.34 expected with 2Q net charge-offs (NYSE:NCO) of 6.2%. The company declared a special dividend of $2/share. The company increased its outlook with net receivables at year-end 2019 expected to grow by 8-10% compared to 5-10% previously and with the NCO...

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Very Large Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling Into5 Mega Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds: 2019 Q3 RankingsHedge Funds Open Kimono: Here Are Their Top 5 Large-Cap Stock PicksHedge Funds Open Kimono: 5 Best Healthcare Stocks To BuyHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Open Kimono: 5 Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy 5 Very Large Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling Into 5 Mega Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds: 2019 Q3 Rankings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment Group, ExodusPoint Capital Management, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG), Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE), and More Third Point 2019 Q3 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Kyle Bass, Jana Partners, Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN), Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA), and More 10 Most Famous Sports Arenas In The World 10 Best Tinder Bio Lines for Guys (Copy and Paste) 10 Best Places To Visit In USA In November
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.