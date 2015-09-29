Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Melvin Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Published on October 31, 2018 at 4:08 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

A former SAC Capital star trader, Gabriel Plotkin started his own fund at the end of 2014, called Melvin Capital Management, named after Plotkin’s late grandfather. Mr. Plotkin sharpened his investment philosophy as a portfolio manager at Sigma Capital, which was SAC Capital’s (now known as Point72 Asset Management) subsidiary, where he managed a $1.3 billion portfolio centered on stocks from the Consumer Products industry. Big earnings came fast for Plotkin, who found himself among Forbes’ list of the Highest Earning Hedge Fund Managers 2018. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northwestern University.

Not only did Plotkin receive the blessing of his former boss, billionaire Steve Cohen, but also a $200 million investment grant to help launch Melvin Capital. The fund attracted a great deal of initial interest, raising $700 million in capital. During its relatively short existence, the fund, which focuses on the Consumer Discretionary sector, has seen some amazing returns. In 2015 it generated a remarkable return of 47%, placing it among Bloomberg News’ top-performing hedge funds with $1 billion in assets under management. Not only that, in its first year it managed to outperform Point72 Asset Management, which returned 15.5% in 2015. Melvin Capital Management’s most valuable long positions then included stakes in McDonald’s (MCD), Dollar Tree (DLRT), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), and Constellation Brands (STZ), to name a few.

Melvin Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

Last year was also a fantastic one for Melvin Capital Management, as it generated an impressive return of 41% net of fees. According to Melvin Capital’s plain brochure, on December 31, 2016, the fund had $1.87 billion in assets under management on a discretionary basis. According to Business Insider, that figure was nearly doubled during the first nine months of 2017, as it raised its asset under management to $3.5 billion. At the end of June of this year, the fund’s 13F portfolio was valued at $11.06 billion.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 121% vs. a cumulative gain of 66.6% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (see the details here).

During the second quarter of 2018, Melvin Capital made several changes to its portfolio. It added 58 new positions, raised its stake in 26 existing holdings, lowered its position in 28 stocks, and dumped 37 stocks. You can read more about these changes on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne...Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point BrandsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald...DryShips, Transocean, Clementia, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are...Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are TrendingElectro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Electro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks Are Surging Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Hershey Co (HSY), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Butler National Co. (BUKS), and More Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point Brands Clearbridge Investments Betting On A Shift From Growth and Momentum What??? Are Hedge Fund Hotels Really Getting Liquidated? Why Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Tesla, Tencent and More Are Trending 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.