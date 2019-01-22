Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bridgewater Associates, Elliott Management, Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB), Vmware Inc (VMW), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), and More

Published on January 30, 2019 at 1:39 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Ex-Point72 Managers Off to Scorching Start (HFAlert.com)
Technology-stock investor KCL Capital’s assets soared in 2018 amid outsized returns. The New York firm, founded by former Point72 Asset Management portfolio managers Kevin Cottrell and Chris LaSusa, finished the year with $300 million under management — up from $75 million 12 months earlier. Aiding that increase was a 2018 gain of 19.2%, with jumps of 6% in January and 4% in December. That dwarfed a full-year rise of 3.8% in the HFRI Equity Hedge Technology Index. KCL takes a fundamental approach to investing in technology, media and telecommunications stocks worldwide while maintaining a low net exposure.

Commonfund Cools on Hedge Funds, Eyes Credit in 2019 (Opalesque.com)
Commonfund, a $24.8 billion asset manager for endowments, foundations, and pensions, has cut back its allocations to hedge funds citing a desire to preserve liquidity as managers struggle to take advantage of market moves. In its recent outlook letter, the asset manager said that it is less concerned about managing volatility and more concerned about maintaining the liquidity its clients need to cover yearly spending. As a result, Commonfund reduced its exposure to hedge funds and increased its allocations to core bonds. Commonfund’s hedge fund portfolio is constructed to minimize correlation to equity markets and credit – which are the primary risks that already reside in policy portfolios – with an eye toward capturing risk premia.

insider trading insider buys

Chad McDermott / Shutterstock.com

The co-CEO of the World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Reveals Why Vulnerability is the Secret to the Firm’s Success (Business Insider)
A strong work ethic and high IQ are required to work at just about every hedge fund, but to work at Bridgewater Associates — the world’s biggest fund that manages $160 billion — employees need to not just be open-minded, but vulnerable. Eileen Murray, Bridgewater’s co-CEO, told attendees at the Context Summits conference in Miami on Wednesday that Bridgewater’s success can be attributed directly to the “radical truth and radical transparency” culture that founder Ray Dalio has preached.

Activist Investors Urge eBay To Separate StubHub And Classifieds Businesses (Forbes)
On January 22, 2019, Elliott Management Corporation wrote a letter to eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY, $33.69, Market Capitalization: $32.4 billion)’s Board of Directors outlining a significant value-creation opportunity at the company. Elliott Management is urging eBay to restructure itself, by separating both StubHub and Classifieds from its core Marketplace platform. The proposal (similar to a classical activist playbook) includes asset break-up, cost-cutting initiatives and a return of incremental cash to shareholders through buyback & higher dividends.

Hedge Fund That Survived Trial by Fire Bets on Brazil’s Currency (Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) — A Brazilian hedge fund whose assets plunged 95 percent in 15 months is clawing its way back: Returns are beating most of its peers and assets under management are climbing again as bullish bets pay off. Gauss Master Fund has returned almost 17 percent since July 31, about 13 percentage points more than its benchmark, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Fund manager Fabio Okumura said he’s betting on an 11 percent rally in the Brazilian currency in the next three months after posting gains last year on investments in interest rates and stocks.

Elliott Looks Beyond Activism to Full-Blown Takeovers (The Wall Street Journal)
Elliott Management Corp. is expanding its horizons. The hedge fund, one of the biggest and busiest shareholder activists, is making a new push into outright takeovers of companies. The hedge fund has asked investors for $2 billion to take companies private, according to people familiar with the matter. While Elliott has bought companies in..

A London Hedge Fund Giant Is Looking to Build Low-Income Homes (Bloomberg)
An acute shortage of subsidized housing for low-income families in the U.K. is drawing some unexpected investors. Man Group Plc, the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund manager, is poised to start a fund to finance construction of affordable homes, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Man has hired former Cheyne Capital Management (U.K.) LLP partner Shamez Alibhai to run the pool, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Baupost Capital 2018 Q4 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Shannon River Capital Management, Saba...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marble Arch Investments, Seth Klarman,...Anna Nikolayevsky and Axel Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, George Soros, Bandera Partners...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Josh Friedman, Renaissance Technologies...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.