Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mason Capital Management, Bridgewater Associates, U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX), Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK), Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC), and More

Published on July 3, 2018 at 1:18 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

U.S. Fund Claims $175 million from South Korea Over Samsung Units’ 2015 Merger (Reuters)
SEOUL (Reuters) – New York-based hedge fund Mason Capital Management has filed a legal claim seeking at least $175 million from the South Korean government as compensation for damages it says it sustained from a 2015 merger of two Samsung Group affiliates. Mason Capital’s claim follows a similar action by U.S. activist fund Elliott Management which in May sought $670 million in compensation from South Korea over its role in the Samsung affiliates’ merger. An official at South Korea’s justice ministry said on Tuesday that Mason Capital filed a notice of intent seeking a resolution through the Investor-State Dispute Settlement mechanism.

Hedge Funds Bridgewater, Winton Register to Launch Products in China (Reuters)
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Renowned global hedge fund managers Bridgewater Associates LP and Winton Group Ltd have had registrations to launch products in China accepted at a time of turbulence in capital markets, reflecting a change in the government’s stance toward such foreign funds. The Shanghai subsidiaries of Bridgewater and Winton both registered at the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) on June 29, showed notices posted on the association’s website on Tuesday, paving way for private fund launches in the country.

insider trading insider buys

Chad McDermott / Shutterstock.com

Hedge Funds Continue Selling Oil, Especially Fuels: Kemp (Hellenic Shipping News.com)
Hedge funds became much more bullish about the outlook for U.S. crude prices last week, following an outage on Canada’s Syncrude system, which supplies the U.S. Midwest, and a drawdown in crude stocks around Cushing. But in the rest of the petroleum complex, the persistent liquidation of formerly record bullish positions continued for the tenth week running, according to an analysis of exchange and regulatory data. Hedge funds and other money managers raised their combined net long position in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts by 36 million barrels in the week to June 26.

Northern Trust Closes Software Development Rights Purchase from Citadel (Verdict.co.uk)
Northern Trust has wrapped up the acquisition of software development rights of Omnium technology platform from hedge fund manager Citadel. The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, was first announced in January 2018. A team of key development professionals will join Northern Trust as part of the deal. Through the deal, Northern Trust aims to gain more control over technological enhancements as well as improve collaboration between its operations professionals and developers. Meanwhile, the asset manager will continue to offer middle office and fund administration services for Citadel funds. Northern Trust corporate and institutional services president Peter Cherecwich said: “We are excited to have this technology development team at Northern Trust.

Nestle And The Need To Change (Seeking Alpha)
Nestlé SA is getting a lot of attention lately as Dan Loeb, founder of the hedge fund Third Point, has put further pressure on the Swiss company to depart its “muddled strategic approach” and move more rapidly to deal with consumers rapidly changing tastes. Third Point is an activist investor that is known for its aggressive investment positions. It has claimed, “Nestlé’s steps are too slow, calling the group ‘insular, complacent and bureaucratic.’” “Nestle has also faced criticism that it was too slow to adapt to a digital age which has cut the cost of market entry for media savvy start-ups,” according to Ralph Atkins and Scheherazade Daneshkhu in the Financial Times.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Jana Partners, BlueCrest...3 Hot IPOs With Insider Buying Activity3 Stocks With Insanely Low P/S Ratios That Hedge Funds Are Bullish OnHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Third Point, Bridgewater...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Citadel Investment Group...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, John Paulson, Mike Novogratz...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.