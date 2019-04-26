Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Published on November 24, 2019 at 4:54 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on September 30th. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) based on those filings.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 2 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare JHX to other stocks including BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS), Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to get a better sense of its popularity.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old investment tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts look at the top tier of this group, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers control the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tracking their inimitable investments, Insider Monkey has formulated several investment strategies that have historically beaten the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

David E. Shaw of D.E. Shaw

David E. Shaw of D.E. Shaw

We’re going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action regarding James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

How have hedgies been trading James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 2 hedge funds with a bullish position in JHX a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

JHX_nov2019

The largest stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $5.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $1 million position.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX). We will take a look at BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS), Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), and BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to JHX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BRFS 14 116226 1
TECH 19 317814 -5
PTON 27 450294 27
BGNE 9 2186184 -3
Average 17.25 767630 5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $768 million. That figure was $7 million in JHX’s case. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) is even less popular than BGNE. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on JHX as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on JHX as the stock returned 18.4% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is The 15th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is The 14th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHedge Funds Snapped Up Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares At The Right TimeHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On This StockHere is the 11th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (ADR) (SNP), AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (AZN): Three Companies With Dividend Yields You Don’t Want to Miss Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (CX), James Hardie Industries plc (ADR) (JHX), CRH PLC (ADR) (CRH): Are These Cement Companies Investment-Worthy? Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP), USG Corporation (USG): Ride The Housing Recovery with These 3 Picks Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CRH PLC (ADR) (CRH) Is Texas Industries, Inc. (TXI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – James Hardie Industries plc (ADR) (JHX), Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) The Housing Market Recovery, a Boon to Cement Industry: James Hardie Industries plc (ADR) (JHX), Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP), Texas Industries, Inc. (TXI) 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own 10 Most Profitable Franchises In The World 10 Most Famous Sports Arenas In The World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.