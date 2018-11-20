Is WW International, Inc. (WW) A Good Stock To Buy?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on September 30th. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) based on those filings.

Is WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) a bargain? Prominent investors are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 7 recently.



So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions?

What have hedge funds been doing with WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)?

What have hedge funds been doing with WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 31 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in WW a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Eminence Capital held the most valuable stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), which was worth $162.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Empyrean Capital Partners which amassed $79.3 million worth of shares. D E Shaw, AQR Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Stadium Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), around 7.35% of its portfolio. Empyrean Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 4.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to WW.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Eminence Capital, managed by Ricky Sandler, created the most outsized position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW). Eminence Capital had $162.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael A. Price and Amos Meron’s Empyrean Capital Partners also made a $79.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new WW investors: David E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW). These stocks are Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC), Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), and Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble WW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position QDEL 14 77704 0 IBOC 16 161597 -2 ROG 19 73962 0 INOV 11 21045 4 Average 15 83577 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $84 million. That figure was $537 million in WW’s case. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on WW as the stock returned 14.5% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

