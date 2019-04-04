Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 6:05 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. WNC shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with WNC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that WNC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are dozens of metrics market participants have at their disposal to size up their holdings. Some of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outclass the market by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Roger Ibbotson Zebra Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the key hedge fund action surrounding Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Hedge fund activity in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WNC over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

WNC_oct2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Royce & Associates, managed by Chuck Royce, holds the largest position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Royce & Associates has a $28.3 million position in the stock, comprising 0.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Renaissance Technologies, with a $17.2 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions consist of Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Judging by the fact that Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Sara Nainzadeh’s Centenus Global Management cut the biggest position of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $1.5 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE), TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC), Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH), and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to WNC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ANDE 5 37702 -3
TPIC 16 169109 -3
CKH 14 138413 3
AMTB 1 7607 -4
Average 9 88208 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $88 million. That figure was $64 million in WNC’s case. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately WNC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WNC were disappointed as the stock returned -10.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyGreif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishDo Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Is Wabash National Corporation (WNC) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Wabash National Corporation (WNC) A Good Stock To Buy? 31 Stories To Find Out How Is It Going In The Financial Markets Today Is Wabash National Corporation (WNC) a Good Stock to Buy? Why Are Investors Selling These Four Stocks Today? Should You Buy Wabash National Corporation (WNC)? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.