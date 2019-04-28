Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 3, 2019 at 11:03 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) a buy right now? The best stock pickers are becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that BATRA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mario Gabelli with cereal box

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Hedge fund activity in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

At Q4’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BATRA over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BATRA_apr2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, GAMCO Investors, managed by Mario Gabelli, holds the largest position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA). GAMCO Investors has a $34.4 million position in the stock, comprising 0.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Peter S. Park of Park West Asset Management, with a $21.5 million position; the fund has 1.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that hold long positions contain Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Murray Stahl’s Horizon Asset Management and Jordan Moelis and Jeff Farroni’s Deep Field Asset Management.

Now, key money managers have jumped into The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) headfirst. Deep Field Asset Management, managed by Jordan Moelis and Jeff Farroni, initiated the most valuable position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA). Deep Field Asset Management had $0.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY), Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble BATRA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TY 4 5516 2
HUBG 21 241245 0
AMC 21 89015 0
ONE 7 39567 2
Average 13.25 93836 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $94 million. That figure was $64 million in BATRA’s case. Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately BATRA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BATRA investors were disappointed as the stock returned 13.7% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Added5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce Trend5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.