Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Terex Corporation (TEX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on April 29, 2019 at 9:55 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall market correction, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on tanked during the fourth quarter. Among them, Amazon and Netflix ranked among the top 30 picks and both lost more than 25%. Facebook, which was the second most popular stock, lost 20% amid uncertainty regarding the interest rates and tech valuations. Nevertheless, our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the first 2.5 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 6.6 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. TEX investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with TEX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TEX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old investment tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts hone in on the leaders of this group, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors handle the majority of the smart money’s total capital, and by watching their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has spotted many investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

RichardMcGuire_MarcatoCapitalManagement

Let’s take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -38% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in TEX a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

TEX_apr2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Pzena Investment Management, managed by Richard S. Pzena, holds the most valuable position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pzena Investment Management has a $89.7 million position in the stock, comprising 0.5% of its 13F portfolio. On Pzena Investment Management’s heels is Richard McGuire of Marcato Capital Management, with a $79.8 million position; the fund has 17.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that are bullish contain Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Kenneth Squire’s 13D Management.

Since Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few fund managers who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, David Harding’s Winton Capital Management dropped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $10 million in stock. Israel Englander’s fund, Millennium Management, also cut its stock, about $9.3 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 8 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF), and Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble TEX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ENSG 18 62521 5
GTLS 15 264312 -3
APPF 14 171232 -5
HRTX 25 716009 -6
Average 18 303519 -2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $304 million. That figure was $258 million in TEX’s case. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is even less popular than APPF. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TEX, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 23.8% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Terex Corporation (TEX): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, George Soros, Vital Therapies Inc (VTL), Digirad Co. (DRAD), and More 13D Filing: Marcato Capital Management and Terex Corp (TEX) Terex Corporation (TEX): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? MGT Capital Investments Inc. (MGT), Resolute Energy Corp (REN) & More: Why These Stocks Are Making Moves Today Mick McGuire’s Marcato Capital Management Reveals New Stake in Terex Corp (TEX) Hedge Funds Are Doubling Down On These Five Stocks 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.