Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is PJT Partners Inc (PJT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 3, 2019 at 8:24 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the 2.5 months of 2019 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 15 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 19.7% during the same period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that pjt isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Mark Rachesky MHR

We’re going to review the recent hedge fund action encompassing PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

How are hedge funds trading PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PJT over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PJT Positions

The largest stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was held by Corsair Capital LLC, which reported holding $50.8 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by MHR Fund Management with a $34.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Sessa Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Millennium Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Corsair Capital LLC, managed by D.T. Ignacio Jayanti, assembled the most valuable position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT). Corsair Capital LLC had $50.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Keidan’s Buckingham Capital Management also made a $1.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new PJT position is Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT). We will take a look at Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI), Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), and Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to PJT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NTRA 17 99976 -4
QIWI 8 96327 0
BCSF 3 27479 3
SXI 8 13557 -4
Average 9 59335 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $59 million. That figure was $142 million in PJT’s case. Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PJT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on PJT were disappointed as the stock returned 8.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce Trend5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love PJT Partners Inc (PJT)? With Stock Returns Of Over 205% in the Last Year, This Fund Is Proof That Hedge Funds Aren’t Going Anywhere Interim CEO of Struggling Nutritional Supplements Retailer Buys Nearly $5 Million Worth of Stock, Plus Other Insider Trading Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Insiders at Strong Performing Orthodontic-Device Maker, Pinnacle Foods Inc. (PF), and Aetna Inc. (AET) Offload Shares, Plus Insider Buying at Other Companies Last Quarter’s Best Performing Hedge Fund Is Betting On These Stocks Napier Park is Betting Big on Media General (MEG) and Allergan (AGN) for 2016; Plus 3 Other Major Moves 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.