Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 21, 2019 at 11:34 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) an excellent investment today? The smart money is in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets retreated by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PDCO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). PDCO was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with PDCO positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old financial tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers look at the masters of this group, approximately 750 funds. These hedge fund managers have their hands on most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by tailing their top picks, Insider Monkey has revealed many investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Hedge fund activity in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -18% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 28 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PDCO a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PDCO Positions

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), which was worth $42.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Select Equity Group which amassed $29.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, D E Shaw, and Cove Street Capital were also bullish on Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has witnessed declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few funds that slashed their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management sold off the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $2.5 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $1.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). These stocks are Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM), Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR), and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to PDCO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VRRM 21 173954 7
SANM 18 193604 0
OTTR 12 77316 2
AKCA 8 23583 1
Average 14.75 117114 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $117 million. That figure was $195 million in PDCO’s case. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately PDCO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PDCO were disappointed as the stock returned -21.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By Service Corporation International (SCI...Hedge Funds Piled Into MongoDB (MDB) At The Wrong TimeDo Hedge Funds Love Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo &#...Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Here is What Hedgies Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) A Good Stock To Buy? Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Market Movers Today: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), Box Inc (BOX), Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Trending Stocks: Intrepid Potash, Fiat Chrysler, Alibaba, and More Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) A Good Stock To Buy? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.