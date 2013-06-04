Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 12, 2018 at 3:48 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market correction in the fourth quarter, spurred by a number of global macroeconomic concerns and rising interest rates ended up having a negative impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies were especially hard hit during this time as investors fled to investments seen as being safer. This is evident in the fact that the Russell 2000 ETF underperformed the S&P 500 ETF by 4 percentage points during the first half of the fourth quarter. We also received indications that hedge funds were trimming their positions amid the market volatility and uncertainty, and given their greater inclination towards smaller cap stocks than other investors, it follows that a stronger sell-off occurred in those stocks. Let’s study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the quarter.

Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) a first-rate investment today? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions advanced by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that pdco isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. PDCO was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with PDCO positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mario Gabelli

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Hedge fund activity in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in PDCO at the beginning of this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PDCO Positions

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), which was worth $50.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $39.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Alyeska Investment Group, managed by Anand Parekh, initiated the biggest position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Alyeska Investment Group had $15.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital also initiated a $8.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PDCO positions are Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Amy Mulderry’s Tavio Capital, and John W. Rende’s Copernicus Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). These stocks are Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS), Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BSTI). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to PDCO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SGMS 25 714551 -5
HSC 22 134198 0
MDP 17 311204 5
BSTI 12 53685 2
Average 19 303410 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $303 million. That figure was $285 million in PDCO’s case. Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BEST Inc. (NYSE:BSTI) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceIs Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), Box Inc (BOX), Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Trending Stocks: Intrepid Potash, Fiat Chrysler, Alibaba, and More Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) A Good Stock To Buy? Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misses Earnings Estimates, Shares Tumble Avon Products, Inc. (AVP), Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): Donald Yacktman’s Small-cap Value Picks International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) & Sony Corp (ADR) (SNE) Among Stocks Mario Gabelli Says He Likes The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.