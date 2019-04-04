Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 28, 2019 at 6:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter of 2018. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first half of 2019 amid Powell’s pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the second quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Hedge fund interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare OCFC to other stocks including Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that OCFC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, We look at the moguls of this group, about 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by following their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has brought to light a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Richard Driehaus

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

How have hedgies been trading OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in OCFC a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with OCFC Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), which was worth $31.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Private Capital Management which amassed $7.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital, Millennium Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also bullish on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has experienced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of fund managers who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders’s Castine Capital Management dumped the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $2.5 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). These stocks are Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to OCFC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GTY 10 92686 1
ARQL 25 356860 10
IMAX 12 44044 -3
DENN 17 196803 -2
Average 16 172598 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $173 million. That figure was $64 million in OCFC’s case. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately OCFC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); OCFC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishGenworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC): EJF Capital Adds to Its Position Hedge Funds Are Betting On OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Bank Mutual Corporation (BKMU) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.