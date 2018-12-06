Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 11:33 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. MODN was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with MODN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that modn isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as slow, old investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We look at the crème de la crème of this club, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers command most of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tracking their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has discovered various investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

D. E. Shaw

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

What does smart money think about Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MODN a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MODN Positions

The largest stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was held by Trigran Investments, which reported holding $35.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Portolan Capital Management with a $20.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, created the most outsized position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN). Arrowstreet Capital had $2.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new MODN position is Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC), The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC), Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MODN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SXC 21 96805 4
FLIC 9 37076 0
RBBN 12 37336 -3
MGTA 8 85467 0
Average 12.5 64171 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $64 million. That figure was $101 million in MODN’s case. SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MODN as the stock returned 11.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) Founder of Battered Medical Device Company Boosts Ownership Stake, High-Ranked Executive at FICO Sells Out Entire Stake, Plus Other Insider Trading Is Model N Inc (MODN) Worthy of Your Portfolio? 13G Filing: Amici Capital and Model N, Inc. (MODN) Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy? What is Model N? Flatbush Watermill Thinks It’s a Good Buy Model N Inc (MODN), EZchip Semiconductor Ltd. (EZCH), Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX): Last Week’s Biggest Losers 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.